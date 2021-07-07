What is the latest news with Alex Pritchard and Sunderland?

Alex Pritchard is readying himself for a fresh challenge this summer.

After spending three years with Huddersfield Town the midfielder is now a free agent after coming to the end of his contract at the John Smith Stadium, meaning that the 28-year-old is preparing to prove himself all over again.

His time in West Yorkshire has been ill-fated with injuries stopping him from really hitting his stride, but that just emphasises the need to get his next move right.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Sunderland had joined the hunt to sign the playmaker as Lee Johnson looks to add creative quality to his side ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats joined Championship club Birmingham City in the race to sign him, however it seems that the Wearsiders have stolen a march over their rivals as they look to get the signing wrapped up.

How well do you know Sunderland’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Where was Emeli Sande born? Glasgow Newcastle Sunderland Edinburgh

The Northern Echo revealed on Tuesday evening that Sunderland were ‘increasingly confident’ of striking a deal for the player.

Despite holding talks with Birmingham City and Derby County, it’s claimed that Pritchard has held ‘positive talks’ with key figures at the Stadium Of Light with a potential deal in line to be announced before the weekend.

Given the player’s caliber at Premier League and Championship level there’s no doubt that this would be a major coup for Sunderland, but with that in mind, there’s no risk of the Wearsiders counting their chickens just yet as they look to get the player tied down for the season ahead.