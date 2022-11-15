What is the latest news with Adam Idah’s situation at Norwich amid recent Derby County links?

As the January transfer window approaches, one player whose future could soon become the subject of much speculation, is Norwich City striker Adam Idah.

Having initially linked up with the Canaries at youth level, the attacker has gone on to score eight goals in 56 appearances in all competitions for the club since making his senior debut in 2019.

However, the 21-year-old has been limited to just two first-team appearances since February, having seen a knee injury bring a premature end to his 2021/22 season.

After then making those outings as a late substitute at the end of August, the attacker has once again found himself sidelined with a leg injury, which could lead to a move for him in January.

According to reports from The Sun that emerged at the end of last month, Norwich are now considering sending Idah out on loan during the January transfer window.

It is thought that the Canaries are considering such a move in order to give the Republic of Ireland international the game time he needs to build up his fitness and kick-start his career once again.

Should he make that move, then one potential destination for the striker that has been identified, is League One side Derby County.

The Rams are now managed by Paul Warne, who is said to have previously tried to sign Idah during his time in charge of Rotherham United, and so could apparently be keen on another pursuit of the striker.

Indeed, it seems as though things may be moving in the direction needed for the Norwich man to be ready for such a move, once the market reopens in January.

Footage posted by Norwich on their Twitter account on Tuesday morning confirmed that Idah is now once again training on the grass, as he works his way back towards fitness.

That progress means that the 21-year-old should be thinking about getting back involved with competitive matches by the time January comes around.

With a break in the action for the World Cup now underway, there is also now plenty of time for the striker to prepare for that.

As a result, things may now be falling into place for a deal such as this to be struck over the course of the next month or so.