What is the latest news with Adam Armstrong at Southampton amid Watford links?

Watford are taking things slow and steady this transfer window, so far.

The club are preparing for what they hope will be a new era under new head coach Rob Edwards, and as such, have seemingly given their new boss the opportunity to have a good look at the current squad in the first week of pre-season.

One name that has been linked with a move to the football club is Southampton forward Adam Armstrong.

As per The Sun, Watford would be interested in bringing him to Vicarage Road on a loan deal.

Considering the above, here is all the latest news surrounding the Armstrong and Watford links.

What’s the latest?

With the news breaking on Sunday regarding Watford’s interest, there have been no updates on the proposed move so far.

As such, we must go off of the initial report, which states that the club would have to do some convincing in order to persuade Armstrong to drop out of the Premier League.

Having earned a £15 million move to the top flight last summer, you can perhaps understand his reluctance to drop back down to the EFL, given he has already proven himself at second-tier level and will be eager to do so in the top-flight, too.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored just two goals in 28 appearances, a stark contract to his tally from previous seasons when at Blackburn in the Championship.

In 2020/21, for example, Armstrong netted 29 goals in 43 matches for Rovers, which was an improvement on an already decent tally of 17 goals the season prior.

If Watford do want to secure Armstrong for the season, they will have to fend off fellow Championship rivals Middlesbrough, too.

The Hornets today confirmed the exit of Josh King, which further emphasises the need for strikers at Vicarage Road ahead of the new season.