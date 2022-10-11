What is the latest news? West Brom’s search for a new manager

West Bromwich Albion are on the hunt for yet another new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce on Monday morning.

A goalless draw against Luton Town at The Hawthorns proved to be the final straw for the Baggies hierarchy, who had seen their club win just once out of a possible 13 matches in the Championship so far this season.

There have been plenty of names already linked with the vacancy in the last 24 hours – let’s round-up all the latest news regarding the job.

Parker and Wilder in the frame

As exclusively revealed by Football League World on Monday, both Scott Parker and Chris Wilder are contenders for the job at Albion.

Both are out of work after recently losing their jobs, and similarly disagreements with their previous club’s owner and director of football proved to be their downfalls.

Parker guided Bournemouth to promotion earlier this year but lost his job in August after questioning the club’s recruitment and ambitions, whilst Wilder was sacked by Middlesbrough last week after a poor start to the season and amid rumours of a strained relationship with Kieran Scott.

Carrick on radar

A plethora of names have been linked since Bruce’s departure, with one of them being Michael Carrick.

Reports in the North East have claimed that the Baggies have shown an interest in the 41-year-old when it looked like Boro were closing in on the former Manchester United man’s signature.

Carrick, whose managerial experience only consists of three matches in caretaker charge of United’s first-team, is said to be not 100 per cent convinced about returning to football just yet though, and was pictured in the away end at Goodison Park on Sunday evening for the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Everton.

Corberan, Rowett and Edwards of interest

According to a report from The Mirror, both Carlos Corberan and Gary Rowett are of interest to the Albion board.

Corberan led Huddersfield Town to a third place finish in the Championship last season as the Terriers went on to the play-off final, but after losing out to Nottingham Forest, he resigned from his position, eventually joining Olympiacos.

His stint with the Greek giants only lasted six weeks, meaning he is now a free agent and potentially ready to return to England, with the Baggies keen.

Rowett is also a name of interest for the work he has done at Millwall, with his workings on a limited budget something that apparently appeals to West Brom owner Guochuan Lai.

And according to the Daily Mail, Rob Edwards is another name being considered following his abrupt departure from Watford last month.

Edwards has also been reportedly courted by Middlesbrough in the last week, but with Carrick seemingly the Teessiders’ top target, that could clear the path for a potential run at the 39-year-old.

Dyche ‘holding out for Premier League’

One of the favourites with Baggies fans and the bookies for the job is Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since April after departing Burnley.

Dyche recently revealed on Ben Foster’s podcast that he has afforded himself a window to look at Premier League jobs, but has not ruled out dropping into the Championship if the right offer comes along.

However, it appears that the aforementioned window has not ended, as The Mirror have reported that Dyche is still waiting for a top flight vacancy, which would surely rule him out of being West Brom’s next manager.

Keane rules himself out

West Brom’s next boss also won’t be Roy Keane, who emphatically ruled himself out of the running on Sky Sports on Monday evening.

Keane was pictured at Deepdale last week for Albion’s defeat against Preston North End, which in-turn has seemingly fuelled speculation that he is one of the front-runners to replace Bruce.

The Manchester United legend has stated though that those reports are ‘absolute rubbish’ – so we can safely say that the Irishman will not be in the dugout in the near future.