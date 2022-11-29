What is the latest news? Taking a look at Etienne Camara’s situation at Huddersfield amid Forest and Leicester links

Huddersfield Town have had little to be positive about this season and Mark Fotheringham has a task on his hands keeping the Terriers in the Championship the other side of the World Cup break.

Despite that looming battle against relegation and a large drop-off from where Huddersfield were 12 months ago, there’s still been positives in the 2022/23 campaign, namely the emergence of Etienne Camara in the club’s midfield.

The 19-year-old had played only seven minutes of FA Cup football for Huddersfield prior to this season, but has moved from the fringes of Town’s plans into a position where he’s surely going to challenge Jonathan Hogg for a starting berth in midfield long-term.

Since Fotheringham’s appointment, Camara has started eight of 11 fixtures and only missed out on the starting line-up once in the games he has been available for – the midfielder was unavailable for clashes with QPR and Swansea City owing to a hip injury.

Camara’s impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed either, with Alan Nixon reporting in The Sun that Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are all keeping tabs on the teenager. Further to that it’s claimed that it’s Leicester leading the chase for Camara, who could reportedly cost around £10m.

The valuation of the midfielder is an interesting topic, with Huddersfield only just moving to extend Camara’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium into 2023/24. An appearance-based trigger led to that extension, securing Huddersfield’s asset for the immediate future.

However, you’ve got to concede that type of agreement, entering its final 18 months already, does little to leave Huddersfield feeling secure. Indeed, with suitors already circling, it’s only going to add to the anxiety around whether or not Huddersfield can retain Camara long-term.

That’s something they need to make happen and Huddersfield’s board simply cannot entertain the idea of losing Camara mid-season.

Of course, a £10m windfall would be welcome funds to strengthen elsewhere in the squad, but what sort of a sign is it when a struggling club sells one of their better performers right in the middle of a season where they are fighting relegation? It would be the type of decision that makes an already tough job for Fotheringham almost impossible.

From a Huddersfield perspective, there has to be hope that isn’t a scenario that’s even entertained during this rocky campaign.

