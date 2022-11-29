What is the latest news? Taking a look at Coventry City’s stadium situation and takeover

There can be no denying that it has been a dramatic few months off the pitch for Coventry City.

The club initially a number of their opening home games of the season postponed due to the state of the CBS Arena pitch, following its use for the Commonwealth Games in the summer.

Further questions about whether the Sky Blues would be able to play at the CBS Arena then emerged when the stadium’s owners, Wasps Rugby went into administration.

That is something that all appears to have prompted plenty of off-field movement around Coventry, and we’ve taken a look at the latest going on around all that, right here.

In the past few weeks, it has emerged that the ownership of both the CBS Arena and the Sky Blues themselves could be about to change hands.

It was announced around two weeks ago, that local businessman Doug King – CEO of food manufacturing company Yelo Enterprises – has agreed a deal in principle to purchase the current owner SISU’s 85% stake in the Championship club.

That deal is now subject to EFL approval, with the club apparently hopeful of confirmation that the takeover can go ahead being received in time for the January transfer window, and it is not the only business around the Sky Blues, that is currently ongoing.

With Wasps having gone into administration, recent weeks have also seen former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group complete the purchase of the CBS Arena for a reported £17million.

That sale may yet prompt more negotiation for those involved with the sale of both the football club and their home ground.

King has also revealed that he remains keen to buy the stadium alongside the club at some point, but that he is committed to his takeover of Coventry City, regardless of how the situation around the CBS Arena eventually works out.

However, William Storey, the founder of an energy drink company who has previously been linked with a takeover of Sunderland, has now claimed that the agreement with King for the sale of Coventry, breaches an exclusivity agreement he has with SISU to buy the club.

That statement from Storey is something that SISU themselves have said is “untrue and unhelpful”, but even so, does mean that there may yet be a fair few more discussions and negotiations that need to be had, before the full status of the ownership of Coventry City, and by extent the CBS Arena, become clear.