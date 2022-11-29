What is the latest news? Taking a look at Birmingham City’s takeover situation

Birmingham City are set to make their return to competitive action in December when the 2022/23 Championship campaign resumes.

The Blues were unable to head into the break for the start of the World Cup on a positive note as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sunderland earlier this month.

Despite the fact that Birmingham have produced some encouraging performances in the second-tier this season, off-the-field matters continue to dominate the headlines.

With prospective owners Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez hoping to finalise a takeover deal, it will be interesting to see whether a breakthrough will be made in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news concerning Birmingham’s takeover situation…

Richardson revealed in July that he and his business partner Lopez were looking to complete a deal after being granted exclusivity.

A report from the Daily Mirror earlier this month suggested that a £1.5m deposit was paid by the aforementioned duo earlier this year to Vong Pech who is Birmingham’s largest individual shareholder.

It is understood that this was the first step in a plan to take over the entire club for £36.5m in the next two years.

The proposed deal is currently being held up by the fact that the EFL are still carrying out a Owners and Directors Test on Richardson and Lopez who are actively funding Birmingham.

Richardson recently confirmed that he has held talks with Haydn Snape about the cryptocurrency businessman’s company UFM (Ultimate Fantasy Metaverse) sponsoring Birmingham’s shirt for the 2023/24 season.

Snape has agreed to introduce Richardson and Lopez to Michael Fuchs, who co-owns New York’s Chrysler Building, regarding potential future investment into Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Live, tomorrow is the long-stop date for a deal to be completed by.

It is understood that Birmingham could extend this deadline and were in contact with the EFL last week regarding the current situation regarding this aforementioned proposed takeover deal.

With the transfer window set to open in January, Blues head coach John Eustace will be hoping that a takeover is finalised in the coming weeks as the new owners could potentially provide him with some funds to improve his squad.

