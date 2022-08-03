What is the latest news on Ethan Laird’s situation at Man United amid Watford links?

Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird is certainly no stranger to loan spells in the Championship.

Last season, the 20-year-old spent time with both Swansea City and Bournemouth in the second-tier of English football.

The defender was able to impress during his spell with Swansea, playing under Russell Martin, who has previously also managed him during a loan stint in League One with MK Dons.

However, Laird’s time with Bournemouth was less successful, as he managed just six appearances for the Cherries as they secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Now though, it looks as though another return to the Championship could be on the cards for Laird, who could be on his way to newly relegated Watford.

The Hornets have seen Kiko Femenia leave the club this summer, and although Mario Gaspar has already made the move to Vicarage Road, it seems they are on the hunt for another right-back, which they may be about to get in the form of Laird.

According to reports from The Manchester Evening News that emerged over the weekend, Laird is now set to join Watford on a season-long loan.

That move was expected to go through after United concluded their pre-season campaign on Sunday, which ended with a game against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, although a deal is yet to be announced.

The friendly with Vallecano ended in a 1-1 draw, with Laird playing the full 90 minutes of that match, and producing an impressive performance.

It has also been suggested that with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s place in the side still not secure, and Diogo Dalot attracting interest from elsewhere, United are open to the possible signing of another right-back during the summer transfer window.

Such a move would potentially push Laird further down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and ensure that a temporary move to a club such as Watford, would make sense for the 20-year-old.