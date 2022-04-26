What is the latest news Malcolm Ebiowei at Derby amid Crystal Palace transfer talk?

Derby County have had a difficult season that has unsurprisingly resulted in relegation after they were hit with a 21-point deduction.

However, despite all the negatives, and the off-field issues that have dragged the Rams down, there have been a few positives, including the emergence of several talents from the academy.

Malcolm Ebiowei is one of those, with the attacker impressing down the flanks with his pace and skill.

But, with his deal expiring in the summer, Wayne Rooney faces a battle to keep hold of the 18-year-old, as it has been reported that Crystal Palace want to do a deal for the player.

Ultimately, the decision is going to be entirely down to Ebiowei. As is the case with any player who is out of contract, he holds the cards here and will be able to decide his future.

Derby are likely to do all they can to keep the winger and the fact Rooney has given the teenager his big breakthrough, along with the first-team opportunities that are surely going to come his way in League One, means remaining at Pride Park is an attractive option – providing Chris Kirchner completes his takeover.

Yet, the prospect of linking up with a Premier League club is going to be tough to turn down, whilst it has been said that the Londoners will loan Ebiowei out next season, so he would still get the minutes he needs to develop.

So, Ebiowei is going to have a big call to make on his future in the coming weeks, with all at Derby hoping he can be one of the many youngsters they build the team around moving forward.

