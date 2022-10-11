What is the latest news? Cardiff City’s search for a new manager

Cardiff City are a club without a permanent manager at the moment and have been that way ever since the sacking of Steve Morison back in the middle of September.

Despite getting the Bluebirds job halfway through the last campaign and steadying the ship after some rocky results under Mick McCarthy, he hasn’t been given much time in the role.

He managed to take the Welsh outfit away from the relegation spots and then was allowed to invest heavily this summer transfer window, bringing in a double-digit amount of players in a bid to implement his own style. However, the results didn’t come for Morison and despite being only ten games into the new season.

Despite the club now being in October though, they are still yet to find a new permanent boss, with Mark Hudson the current interim manager of the side. So what is the latest news in regards to their hunt for a new boss?

The latest news for Cardiff fans is that it is looking increasingly likely that Hudson may be given the job on a full-time basis and that the side may not have to look any further for a replacement.

Since taking the reigns, Hudson has gone unbeaten with Cardiff and that has not harmed his case in the slightest. A draw with Burnley came before wins over Blackburn and Wigan. He’s in fine form as boss then and Danny Gabbidon has revealed to BBC’s Feast of Football that the interim boss would take the job if he was offered it full-time – and that the Bluebirds probably should give it to Hudson now.

Speaking about the manager, he said: “I think if he keeps getting results he is going to be a hard person to ignore. Steve Morison got the job early in his coaching career, coming up from the under-23s. They probably saw him as a cost-effective things as well, everything lined up.

‘I spoke to Mark a couple of weeks ago after Steve Morison left and, if it was offered to him, it’s something he would love to do. It’s something he has been striving towards for a long time, he had that spell at Huddersfield, that’s the progression for him now. It just comes down to results and what he does. It’s open. When Morison went you are thinking if there is a succession plan, that hasn’t happened. The owners, the board are very open with the next person they bring in and he is in the building at the minute bringing in results.”

Hudson then could be the conclusion of their search – another win or two and he could be handed the job on a permanent basis.