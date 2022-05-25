What is the latest news and transfer rumours at West Brom right now?

West Brom will be hoping for a better season ahead after a failed promotion attempt in the Championship this year.

The Baggies appointed Steve Bruce midway through the campaign, but the 61-year old was unable to turn around the club’s fortunes.

That left West Brom in a lowly 10th place by the conclusion of the regular season.

The gap to the play-off places finished at 8-points, which Bruce will now have to work hard on reducing over the next 12 months.

The upcoming transfer window offers the former defender the chance to improve his squad at the Hawthorns.

This will be his first transfer window in charge of the club so will be his first chance to shape it in his image.

Football League World has reported this week that West Brom are increasingly confident of closing in on a deal to sign Jed Wallace from Millwall.

The winger is out of contract with the Lions this summer so will be available as a free agent as things stand.

Wallace is looking to challenge for promotion to the Premier League next season, with this site understanding that West Brom could be the destination he believes can best offer him that chance.

However, it appears that the club’s interest in Sean Longstaff may come to nothing, with a new contract on the table for the midfielder.

The Newcastle United player was reportedly on the radar of Bruce, who managed at St James’ Park until late last year.

It has also been reported that Sam Johnstone turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with the Baggies’ goalkeeper looking to make a Premier League move this summer.

The 29-year old is out of contract and had been negotiating with Spurs over a potential move.

But that deal has now reportedly collapsed after the London club could not guarantee the player enough first team action.

Elsewhere, Hal Robson-Kanu has also admitted his reasons for departing the club last summer.

The striker remains without a team, but has revealed that he was unhappy with the direction he saw the club heading towards.

“I didn’t agree with the direction the club was going in,” said the striker, via Express & Star.

“If I was staying there had to be a long-term vision, a project. I didn’t want to be in a place where we were languishing in mid-table in the Championship.

“I think coming down from the Premier League, you have got to be fighting to go straight back up.

“You have got to have the right structure in place.

“But some of the decisions that were being made and what was being done behind the scenes, I personally didn’t agree with so I felt it was the right time to move on.”