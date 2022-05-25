What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Stoke City right now?

Stoke City are hoping to have a productive summer transfer window as they aim to get themselves up the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Potters had a disappointing campaign in the second tier in the end, with them dropping away from the top spots in the table to finish up in the middle of the pack.

There’s talent in the squad, but some extra signings could be needed this summer to get them nearer the play-off places and there are lots of rumours and news doing the rounds surrounding the club at the moment.

Let’s take a look at them now…

Nathan Byrne

According to Football Insider, Byrne is of interest to a number of clubs, including Stoke City.

Byrne is a footballer that knows the Sky Bet Championship well, with him capable of flying up and down the pitch from a full-back role.

He might well add to the attacking potency of Stoke just as much as adding to their defenisive third.

Romaine Sawyers

Sawyers has become a free agent after having his contract with West Bromwich Albion come to an end.

He’s on the lookout for a new club and there are surely several sides interested in getting him.

The Stoke Sentinel reports that Stoke are keen on the player, which perhaps isn’t a massive surprise, and so getting him in could prove one of their early bits of business this summer.

Adam Porter

Adam Porter has left the club after spending 14 years with the side as a kid and a men’s footballer.

Porter spent time on loan in non-league football towards the end of his Stoke career and it’s perhaps no surprise he is now moving on from the club.

He’ll be looking to kickstart his career at the next side he joins after this departure.

