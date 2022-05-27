What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Sheffield Wednesday right now?

Sheffield Wednesday could be set for a busy summer, with the Owls not quite making it into the Championship at the first time of asking this season.

They broke into the play-off places but couldn’t get to the final and it means that they will have at least one more campaign in League One. Darren Moore then will have plenty of transfer dealings over the course of the offseason and the rumour mill is already in full flow.

With the season now at an end, it means that the focus is on sorting out squads, reshuffling backroom teams and plenty of news to keep Owls fans going.

Here then, are the latest news and transfer rumours involving the club.

Josh Windass heading abroad?

One player who could be heading out of the exit door this summer is Josh Windass, with the former Rangers man potentially allowed to leave.

The player has spent a large part of the campaign sat on the sidelines with injuries – which is a real shame considering his record this year. The player, when fit, has produced four goals and two assists in just nine games (and four starts). When he is available then, he can be a real asset.

The issue is keeping him available and with the player commanding a fair wage, Darren Moore may decide to cash-in and bring in a different kind of player that they can guarantee gametime from.

Letting him leave though could be no issue as a report from Yorkshire Live suggests that a move abroad to Argentina could be on the cards. That is because Atletico Talleres are keen to bring him in, with Pedro Caixinha at the helm who has worked with Windass before.

If Windass would slot straight into the first-team, then it could be a great move for the Owls and for Talleres.

Move ruled out for League Two defender

In terms of incomings, one name that won’t end up at Sheffield Wednesday this offseason is Paudie O’Connor.

According to The Star, the Bradford man will not end up joining the Owls and they aren’t still interested in the defender. He had previously been on the radar of the side and a move may have happened in the past but it looks as though Darren Moore has moved on past the player now.

The 24-year-old has gradually become more and more prominent in the fourth tier and is now the Bradford captain too. He has more goals and more games for the club than in any other season this year – but despite even more interest in his services, it now appears as though Wednesday are not one of those sides prepared to make a bid for O’Connor.

Wednesday miss out on Cheltenham man

Another player that the club will have to pass on is Will Boyle. Whilst the Cheltenham man might still have been an Owls target, it appears as though he is on his way to Huddersfield as reported by Gloucestershire Live.

The player has been on the radar of clubs much higher up than the third tier for a while now but that hadn’t stopped Darren Moore from at least throwing his side’s hat into the ring for his signature.

However, it appears as though a move higher up the pyramid has appealed more to the defender and they will now see him leapfrog into the Championship, if not the Premier League.

The search for more defensive players draws on then for Wednesday.