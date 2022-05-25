What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Sheffield United right now?

Sheffield United will be determined to have a positive season next year after narrowly missing out on the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The Blades did well to recover from a sluggish start to the campaign to finish inside the top six, and it was only a penalty shootout loss against Nottingham Forest that’s stopped them from a shot at the Premier League this weekend at Wembley in the final.

Paul Heckingbottom will be thinking about transfers for this summer, then, and here are some of the rumours doing the rounds surrounding the club at the moment…

Filip Uremovic

The Blades are set to keep tabs on the defender, despite releasing him earlier this month.

He could head back to Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League but, according to the Sheffield Star, United will keep track of him.

Perhaps we could yet see him return to Bramall Lane in the future then.

Josh Doig

According to a report from the Edinburgh Evening News, the Blades are interested in signing Hibernian player Josh Doig.

The 20-year-old is a tall presence at 1.9m tall and also has bags of potential, with him featuring as a centre-half for Hibs.

He could be a player that Sheffield United build their defence around, then.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Coulibaly has been on the books of United for a little while with him spending time on loan at Beerschot most recently.

Indeed, a decision is needed on his future at the club and according to the Sheffield Star those talks have begun among Paul Heckingbottom and his staff.

It remains to be seen if the Blades are going to keep him, with him needing a loan move elsewhere if he is going to earn a work permit to play in the UK long term.

