What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Rotherham United right now?

Rotherham United have plenty to be excited about as the summer approaches.

Following a fantastic campaign, the Millers were promoted to the Championship at the end of the season, pipping MK Dons to 2nd place in League One by a single point.

With that being said, it will be a busy summer for boss Paul Warne and the Rotherham hierarchy as they attempt to craft a squad capable of surviving in the second-tier.

Here, we’ve compiled all of the latest news and transfer rumours coming out of the club at present.

Club set to feature in BBC podcast

One news story to come out of late is that Rotherham United have been participating in a BBC Sounds podcast this season.

BBC journalists Simon Clancy and Liam Thorne have tracked the trials and tribulations of the club this season by following Paul Warne around with microphones all season.

According to a club statement, the podcast will contain numerous episodes, as well as one other club, Oxford United.

The club state that BBC Sounds have planned for 15 episodes of the series, which is to be titled ‘Moment of Truth’.

The hour long episodes are due to be released in July.

Paul Warne expecting tough summer

Boss Paul Warne has also expressed that he expects it to be a tough summer at the New York Stadium in terms of recruitment.

“I think it is going to be a massive turnaround of 10, 11 or 12 players,” said Warne, via The Yorkshire Post.

“The team has got older, every team does get older. Contracts are near the end and I do think it’s a bit of a summer of change.

“It is a lot to ask of our recruitment team, who work really hard as do the coaching staff to try and help them.

“It does feel like we need a good summer to give ourselves a good start and chance next season. Because history suggests that if it isn’t, it’s a long way back.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how things transpire this summer.

International honours

In more positive news, forward Joshua Kayode has been called up to represent his nation and will once again feature for the Republic of Ireland under-21’s during the summer break.

Competing in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, Ireland will face Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Italy.

Kayode has been a regular in the side of late, and will hope to contribute once again during the above matches.

At present, Ireland sit third in their qualifying group, one point behind Sweden in second and four behind leaders Italy.