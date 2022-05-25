What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Reading FC right now?

Championship outfit Reading look set to have a busy summer as they look to enjoy a productive transfer window at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Several key first-teamers are out of contract and with this, plans will need to be put into place to ensure they are ready to move for alternatives if some of these players opt against extending their stay in Berkshire.

However, they won’t be alone in wanting to make the most of the free agent and loan markets, two markets they will be reliant on as they look to rebuild their team within a business plan they agreed with the EFL last November.

This plan means they will need to remain within a certain budget if they are to avoid being sanctioned with a further six-point penalty, something that could be costly in their quest to remain afloat in the second tier once again next term.

Already bringing Mark Bowen in behind the scenes to try and improve their fortunes, that news of his return was received positively by many supporters of the second-tier side and they will be hoping this appointment sets the tone for the rest of the summer.

Focusing on the present, we take a look at some of the latest news and transfer rumours involving the Berkshire outfit in the last week.

McDermott provides hope

Former promotion-winning boss Brian McDermott believes the Royals could finally be on the right track after appointing Mark Bowen and Brian Carey as two key figures behind the scenes.

There had been a lot of criticism regarding the way the club was run prior to these appointments and questions regarding recruitment – but both of these additions in recent weeks have been well-received by many supporters with a busy summer ahead.

Manager Paul Ince will need all the help he can get in trying to get some sort of squad together before the start of pre-season, something the former England international believes is key following slow starts to recent summers in terms of transfer activity.

Bowen and Carey could be key to a successful transfer period and McDermott believes things are starting to look a lot brighter in Berkshire, saying to the club’s media team: “I look at what’s going on now, Mark [Bowen] has come in, I think that’s good.

“Brian Carey has come in, head of recruitment, I know him really well and I just get a sense that things are going to start going in the right direction now.”

Rahman pours water on Galatasaray links

Former loanee Baba Rahman has dismissed rumours linking him to Turkish top-tier outfit Galatasaray, potentially giving the Royals hope if they want to land the Ghanaian again.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and with this, parent club Chelsea may sanction another loan move away for the left-back. But the Royals will only be able to afford him if he is released from his contract early or loaned out again.

Either way, the second-tier outfit can’t afford to spend too much on wages considering their wage bill limit, so it will be interesting to see whether a fresh move is made for the 27-year-old who was one of the first names on the teamsheet for Ince’s side when available.

One club he isn’t on his way to though is Galatasaray, with Rahman telling SPORTSworldGhana.com that he is currently in Istanbul for personal reasons only and not to negotiate a move.

Retained list

The Royals have taken the decision to release Terell Thomas, Brandon Barker, Orjan Nyland, Felipe Araruna, Alen Halilovic and Marc McNulty on the expiration of their contracts this summer.

This news comes as little surprise to the second-tier side’s supporters, though Nyland’s release is an interesting one with the club arguably needing to recruit a new first-choice goalkeeper in the coming months.

And there is also uncertainty regarding Junior Hoilett, Michael Morrison and John Swift’s futures with the club yet to offer any of the trio new deals, though Josh Laurent, Andy Yiadom, Andy Rinomhota, Femi Azeez and Tom Holmes have all been handed new contracts.

None of the quintet have put pen to paper on these terms though.