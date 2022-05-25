What is the latest news and transfer rumours at QPR right now?

Queens Park Rangers are still yet to replace Mark Warburton in the dugout in West London as we edge towards pre-season.

Rangers put together a very impressive 2021/22 campaign on the whole, even flirting with the automatic promotion places at times, but deciding against extending Warburton’s deal after the club slumped to an 11th placed finish.

An exciting run in the Carabao Cup and a sustained top six ensured that the club’s progression on and off the pitch continued, as they welcomed supporters back in 2021/22.

The manager search is ongoing and Gareth Ainsworth has become favourites with the bookmakers, after missing out on promotion to the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers in play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

Talks could begin with Ainsworth this week, according to West London Sport, with the 49-year-old more than deserving of a chance in the second tier after overperforming year after year in the dugout at Adams Park.

The 49-year-old earned a lot of plaudits for the way he conducted himself with Wycombe in the Championship in 2020/21.

Winning promotion from the third tier in 2019/20 was a remarkable achievement with limited resources, and the Chairboys came agonisingly close to staying up, despite getting off to a slow start, finishing 22nd with a tally of 43 points, such that would have been enough to come 20th this season.

Ainsworth has become favourite for the job since it came out earlier this week, via Alex Crook, that Liam Manning was more likely to stay at Milton Keynes Dons.

Told Liam Manning is leaning towards staying at #MKDons having spoken to #QPR — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 23, 2022

The tweet suggested that talks have already taken place and the former West Ham United U23s manager has opted to continue with the project in place at Stadium MK.

At 36, Manning probably represented a more fashionable and ambitious appointment than Ainsworth, but the latter would certainly be well received in West London if the move is completed in the near future.

The club have also decided the change the name of the home stadium back to Loftus Road.

For the past three seasons the ground has been known as the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, offering support to a charity set up in memory of former QPR academy player Kiyan Prince, who was stabbed to death in 2006.