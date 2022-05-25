What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Preston North End right now?

Preston North End endured somewhat of an average campaign in 2021/22.

Finishing the season 13th in the Championship standings, PNE neither threatened the relegation zone, nor the play-off positions.

Boss Ryan Lowe only came in mid-way through the season, though, and no doubt he will be hoping his side can climb further up the table in his first full campaign in charge.

With that being said, here is all the latest news and rumours swirling around Preston North End at the moment.

Bambo Diaby update

One of the latest news stories to come out regarding the club is that they hope to reach a fresh agreement with Bambo Diaby in the coming days and weeks.

Diaby joined the club on a short term deal during the January window and his current deal is due to expire next month.

It is reported that Diaby impressed Ryan Lowe enough to earn himself another contract, and that talks between the players representatives and the club are well underway.

Nathan Byrne links

With the transfer window fast approaching, rumours about player arrivals at Deepdale are already beginning to swirl.

The latest player the club have been linked with is 29-year-old full-back Nathan Byrne, who plays for Derby.

Byrne’s contract with the Rams expires this summer though, and PNE are one of several Championship clubs said to be interested in a move for the defender, as per Football Insider.

Pre-season date revealed

Preston North End’s summer plans have also been revealed, with things slightly different to usual due to the Qatar World Cup this winter.

Ryan Lowe’s squad are reported to be due back in training on the 27th of June ahead of the Championship season kicking off on the weekend commencing the 30th July.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, PNE director Peter Risdale has said he is not a plan of the proposed break that will take place due to it halting any momentum picked up in the first part of the season.