What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Portsmouth right now?

Despite the fact that the transfer window is not set to open for League One sides until next month, Portsmouth have already been linked with a host of players.

Having recently decided to part ways with Paul Downing, Callum Johnson, Ollie Webber and Shaun Williams, Pompey will unquestionably need to bolster their squad in the coming months.

The scale of the club’s business could depend on whether Aiden O’Brien, Sean Raggett and Michael Jacobs opt to sign the new deals that they have been offered.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news and transfer rumours at Portsmouth…

Pompey unwilling to pay compensation fee that Gillingham are seeking for Jack Tucker

According to a report from The News, Portsmouth are unwilling to match Gillingham’s demands in terms of a compensation fee for Jack Tucker who could become a free-agent in June.

Due to the fact that the defender is under the age of 24, the Gills are entitled to a sum of money if he opts against signing a new contract at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

It is understood that Gillingham will be willing to avoid going to a tribunal if they receive a fee of £300,000 from a potential suitor.

Portsmouth pull out of the race to sign Luke Molyneux

A separate report from The News earlier this month suggested that Portsmouth were keeping tabs on Hartlepool United attacking midfielder Luke Molyneux.

However, according to Derbyshire Live, the 24-year-old is no longer being considered as a potential target by Pompey.

Molyneux, who is believed to be attracting interest from Derby County, is currently on course to become a free-agent as his current contract expires in June.

Pompey target Kyle Wootton offered fresh terms by Notts County

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley recently revealed that the club are indeed interested in making a move for Notts County forward Kyle Wootton.

The forward scored 20 goals for the Magpies in all competitions last season and is out of contract this summer.

As confirmed by the National League outfit’s official website, Notts County have made an attempt to keep Wootton at the club by offering him a new deal.

In order to have the best chance of securing the services of Wootton, Pompey may now need to submit their own contract offer.