What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Plymouth Argyle right now?

Plymouth Argyle are still licking their wounds a little following their desperately disappointing final game of the League One season.

Although, the 5-0 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons, having been reduced to ten in first half additional time, should not take away from what was an outstanding season of progress at Home Park.

Ryan Lowe’s departure did not affect the club too badly with Steven Schumacher steadying the ship, having previously been the club’s assistant manager and coming agonisingly close to achieving a top six finish.

Naturally, due to their high performance level interest has arisen around some of the Pilgrims’ most promising players.

Michael Cooper was one of the best goalkeepers in the third tier this season, and recently relegated Norwich City are interested in his services, to bolster their bid for an immediate Premier League return, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with Argyle, and for that reason they are in a very strong position financially to demand a hefty fee, knowing that the Canaries will be receiving parachute payments in the next few seasons.

It is no surprise to see that Panutche Camara is admired by other clubs after the outstanding campaign the Guinea-Bissau international had.

The 25-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, with one year left on his contract, but in an ideal world Argyle should be able to hold out for an offer from another division.

Camara has been crucial to the brand of football the club played in the 2021/22 campaign and it will be very difficult to replace his energy in central areas.

Luke Jephcott has been called up to the Wales U21 squad ahead of European qualifiers against the Netherlands and Gibraltar.

The livewire forward did not quite hit the heights of the 2020/21 season this time around, but will be raring to go again next season as Argyle look to capitalise on the positive momentum they built this term.

Jephcott has scored once in ten appearances for the Welsh U21 side and could be heading towards a crossroads in his career, entering the final year of his contract at Home Park next season.