What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Millwall right now?

After finishing ninth in the Championship standings earlier this month, Millwall will be looking to push forward as a club in this particular division next season.

The Lions are set to part ways with Connor Mahoney and Alex Pearce next month after opting against offering this duo fresh terms.

Meanwhile, Jed Wallace’s future at the club is still unclear as he has yet to decide whether to sign the deal that has been offered to him by the Championship outfit.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news and transfer rumours at Millwall…

Nathan Byrne emerges as a target for the Lions

According to Football Insider, Millwall are interested in signing Nathan Byrne this summer.

Byrne is also believed to be attracting interest from Stoke City and Preston North End ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The right-back will become a free-agent in June if he opts to call time on his stint at Derby County.

During the previous campaign, Byrne made 41 appearances in the Championship as the Rams suffered relegation from this particular division.

Rangers step up their pursuit for Zak Lovelace

Rangers are ready to step up their pursuit of Zak Lovelace, according to a report from the Daily Record.

The Millwall academy graduate has yet to sign a professional deal at The Den and could potentially leave the Lions this summer.

It is understood that Rangers may only have to pay a compensation fee of £200,000 to Millwall if they strike an agreement with Lovelace ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Arsenal aiming to sell Daniel Ballard amid Millwall interest

Arsenal are willing to sell Daniel Ballard this summer, according to a report from Goal.

The defender was loaned out to Millwall by the Gunners last season and went on to produce some assured displays in the Championship.

In the 31 league games that he featured in for the Lions, Ballard managed to register a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.94.

It is understood that whilst Millwall are interested in re-signing Ballard, they could potentially face competition for the defender’s signature from elsewhere.