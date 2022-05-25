What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Luton Town right now?

Improving their position on the Football League pyramid for a sixth successive campaign, Luton Town will naturally grow more ambitious for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Nathan Jones’ side finished sixth in the second-tier last time out and were narrowly edged out of the play-offs by Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters enjoyed some tremendous highs during the 2021/22 season, all whilst having to contend with an incomprehensible number of injuries during the year, with key players having to miss large chunks of the season.

As we now wait and see how this summer plays out for the Hatters, and how they can shape themselves for another bite of the cherry, here, we take a look at the latest news and rumours surrounding the Bedfordshire club…

Recruitment started immediately

Jones revealed after the Huddersfield Town clash that his eyes would be shifted to recruitment as soon as he would wake up the following morning.

The 48-year-old admitted that he had a number of targets in mind already, with Luton’s recruitment department working wonders over recent seasons.

Of course, rest is needed, especially after the kind of season they have had, with lots of the players pictured out on their holidays.

However, Jones will always be looking at what is next.

Luton eye permanent move for Matt Ingram

Tasked with coming to the club at a difficult point of the season, Matt Ingram joined the Hatters on an emergency loan deal ahead of the penultimate game of the season, carrying on into the play-offs.

A Football Insider report has now claimed that the Hull City man is attracting interest from the Hatters and Preston North End.

Bolstering the competition levels within the goalkeeping department seems logical for the Hatters, with James Shea likely to miss the start of next season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Elliot Lee heads for pastures new

Elliot Lee proved to be the only Luton player who will immediately be made available on a free when his Hatters contract expires next month.

Spending the season on loan with Charlton Athletic, Lee was predominantly deployed in a previously unfamiliar central midfield role.

Robert Snodgrass, Danny Hylton and Kal Naismith were all offered fresh new deals at Kenilworth Road, as it remains to be seen if they sign on the dotted line.

The Club has also exercised an option year on the contracts of Peter Kioso, Luke Berry, Harry Isted and Cameron Jerome.