What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Ipswich Town right now?

Ipswich Town had a good season this year especially once Kieran McKenna came into the club as manager.

Although they would’ve been hoping to make it to the play-offs and compete for promotion to the Championship, that proved to be just out of reach for the Tractorboys this season as they finished in 11th place in the table.

As the summer transfer window approaches, McKenna will be looking to add to his side to make sure they are in a strong enough position to compete for promotion next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at all the latest news at Ipswich Town right now.

Cauley Woodrow

McKenna’s side have been linked with the signing of Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley this summer according to TWTD.

Although he hasn’t been in the best form up front this season having scored just four goals in 29 Championship appearances this year, he has proved his quality at both League One and Championship level before so in the right side could do well again.

The Tykes had a poor season this year which ended in relegation for them so with a change of scenery, Woodrow may be able to kick on again.

No official contact has been made yet but you can imagine Woodrow might fancy himself a move after the season he has had with the hope he can get back into goal scoring form.

Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson joined Ipswich Town on loan in January after a break down in relationship at his parent club Bristol City.

The 23-year-old did well with the Tractor Boys playing 17 times and scoring two goals from midfield too. McKenna’s side always had the option to make the move permanent and considering he has no future at Ashton Gate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make the move to Portman Road.

It’s something that McKenna will have to weigh up but at such a young age, with the right management, he can still be grown into a good talent.

Macauley Bonne

The homegrown player returned to the club last season on a loan from Queens Park Rangers.

Bonne made 43 appearances for the Tractor Boys last season scoring 12 times and providing three assists too.

Although his form did drop a bit in the second half of the season, Kieran McKenna will have to make the decision of whether it makes sense to try and bring the 26-year-old in on a permanent transfer or let him go and sign another player in his place.

Idris El Mizouni

According to TWTD, the Town midfielder has been attracting interest from League Two sides Leyton Orient and Tranmere Rovers and is likely to leave the club this summer.

El Mizouni has struggled to tie down a place in the starting line-up since joining the Tractor Boys and has three loan moves during his time with the club.

The 21-year-old will have been wanting to have more impact but it doesn’t look like he will get the chance to prove himself at Portman Road.

However, with his contract running util 2024, McKenna will have to make a choice on whether he will sell the play and if so, how much the club will be asking for him.