What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Hull City right now?

Hull City are set for an interesting upcoming summer with it being Acun Ilicali’s first full transfer window as the club’s owner.

The Tigers have been free of the shackles of the Allam family for four months now and there is genuine excitement around Ilicali being the custodian at the MKM Stadium, especially as the club are still a Championship outfit going into the 2022-23 season.

And with his major profile in his native Turkey, it’s no surprise to see players from that nation being linked with moves to East Riding of Yorkshire in the coming months.

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

Let’s round up all the news of potential incoming and outgoings that has occurred this week.

Major Premier League interest in KLP

According to a report from The Telegraph late last week, four clubs from the Premier League are trying to sign Hull winger Keane Lewis-Potter this summer.

The 21-year-old scored 12 Championship goals and West Ham United, Southampton, Brentford and Bournemouth are all interested in signing him.

Ilicali has expressed a desire to keep the youngster around and has said that he would even reject offers of £30 million if they came, and there’s another club to potentially add to his suitors as Leicester City have joined the race, according to the Daily Star.

Championship rivals set to battle for Davies

It was reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon two weeks ago that the Tigers were interested in bringing former defender Curtis Davies back to the club, with his Derby County contract expiring this summer.

They aren’t the only Championship club interested though, with Nigel Pearson at Bristol City also said to be very keen, and The Mirror believe that the Robins are going to now step up their efforts to entice the 37-year-old with a move to Ashton Gate as the Rams’ takeover situation still hasn’t been resolved.

If Hull really do want to re-unite with the veteran, then they must make a move soon.

Smallwood attracting League One interest

Despite playing 42 times for Hull in the Championship this past season, club captain Richie Smallwood is set to leave the Tigers when his contract expires this summer.

The 31-year-old turned down a 12-month extension at the club and will move on to pastures new, despite being wanted by the club still.

He is already attracting interest from elsewhere though, and it is former Hull boss Grant McCann who wants to re-unite with the midfielder at League One side Peterborough United.

Posh are said to be keen on the experienced engine room operator, so it won’t be a shock if that’s where Smallwood’s next destination is.