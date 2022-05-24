What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Huddersfield Town right now?

Huddersfield Town are preparing for the Championship play-off final on Sunday, with Nottingham Forest standing between the Terriers and a return to the Premier League.

Carlos Corberan’s side have just had confirmation of the officiating team that will be in place at Wembley, as Jon Moss is due to take charge of his final professional fixture.

The Town website confirmed that appointment, with Marc Perry and Tim Wood his assistants and Craig Pawson the fourth official. Wade Smith will also be present in reserve, whilst Paul Tierney and Ian Hussin will be the VAR officials for the richest game in football.

That fixture is really starting to loom now as the week motors on and there will be plenty of noise coming out of the Huddersfield squad come Thursday when the club host their media day ahead of the trip to Wembley.

There’s no doubt that Huddersfield’s in-camp focus will be on the final, refreshed and recharged after a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

However, elsewhere speculation is building with focus after the play-off final almost immediately about to switch onto recruitment ahead of 2022/23.

Huddersfield’s name is featuring prominently in a fair few reports, too.

There are reports suggesting that the John Smith’s Stadium will be Will Boyle’s destination, with the 26-year-old set to become a free agent when his contract at Cheltenham Town expires in the coming month. The centre-back has previously been on the books with Town before but it’s been with Cheltenham where Boyle has made a name for himself in the EFL.

Another player linked with Huddersfield is James McAtee of Manchester City, who could well be available for a loan move this summer. McAtee, 19, has 44 goal involvements across two Premier League 2 campaigns for Man City’s U23s and has also made inroads into the first-team at the Etihad.

As per Alan Nixon, Swansea City join Huddersfield in holding an interest in the midfielder, although it’s noted how Huddersfield’s chance of signing him might actually decrease if they win promotion, owing to City wanting McAtee to be playing regularly.

Finally, there’s speculation linking Jordan Rhodes with a move back to Middlesbrough, as Alan Nixon also claims Chris Wilder wants to bring the striker to the Riverside Stadium.

Rhodes was, of course, the player that was the difference for Huddersfield in their play-off semi-final with Luton Town, scoring the only goal of the second leg.

Before anything is decided with regard to the striker’s future, he could have a big role to play in the play-off final, with Danny Ward limping out of the second leg clash with Luton.

An update on Ward’s fitness will come from Corberan between now and the end of the week.