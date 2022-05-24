What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Coventry City right now?

Coventry City will be looking to build upon the impressive performances that they produced in the Championship during the previous campaign when they make their return to action later this year.

The Sky Blues could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish next season if they draft in some classy operators this summer.

Manager Mark Robins will also be keen to keep the nucleus of his squad intact by fending off any interest that emerges from elsewhere for his players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news and transfer rumours at Coventry…

Viktor Gyokeres training with Swedish side AIK

Coventry forward Viktor Gyokeres is currently training with Swedish side AIK, according to a report from Coventry Live.

The forward was granted permission by the Sky Blues to link up with AIK as he is aiming to maintain his fitness levels ahead of this summer’s Nations League matches.

Gyokeres has represented Sweden at senior level on four occasions during his career and could potentially feature for his country in their clashes with Slovenia, Norway and Serbia in June.

A stand-out performer for Coventry last season, Gyokeres managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions in all competitions.

Coventry set to face Walsall in pre-season

As confirmed by Coventry’s official website, the Sky Blues will gear up for the 2022/23 campaign by taking on League Two side Walsall in a pre-season friendly.

This particular game is set to take place at the Banks’s Stadium on Tuesday July 19th.

Currently scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm, tickets will be available to purchase from June 10th.

Sky Blues not pursuing deal for Harry McKirdy

As per Coventry Live journalist Andy Turner, the Sky Blues are not believed to be in the running to sign Swindon Town forward Harry McKirdy this summer.

McKirdy produced a plethora of impressive performances for his side in the fourth-tier last season as he scored 21 goals and provided eight assists at this level.

Yet to play in the Championship during his career, it will be interesting to see whether a team from this division decides to take a punt on him this summer.

Any potential suitor may need to pay a reasonable fee for McKirdy as he signed a new contract at Swindon earlier this year.