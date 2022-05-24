What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Cardiff City right now?

It has been an electric start to preparations for the 2022/23 Championship campaign at Cardiff City, with the bluebirds confirming the additions of four new players.

Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner and Jamilu Collins have touched down at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Steve Morison looking to make good use of his first summer at the helm in South Wales.

With a large chunk of the summer still to come, it remains to be seen exactly how many changes there will be at Cardiff and how the start of the campaign will pan out.

Here, we take a look at the latest news and transfer rumours at the South Wales club…

Gareth Bale

At the moment it is difficult to tell if Cardiff landing Gareth Bale is a wild dream or a genuine possibility, with fair arguments being made for both.

The Evening Standard previously claimed that the Bluebirds could look to land his signature, a move that would be designed to best prepare him for a possible World Cup.

It remains to be seen if there is a possibility of this proving true during this transfer window.

Ryan Allsop

The Bluebirds have opened talks to secure their fifth signing of this summer transfer window, with Derby County’s Ryan Allsop the player in question, as per a report from Football Insider.

Playing a large part of this Championship campaign for the Rams, the 29-year-old shot-stopper, who is out of contract next month, could be on his way to Wales.

The report states that the Bluebirds are well-placed in their pursuit of Allsop.

Aden Flint

With Derby’s Allsop potentially moving to Cardiff, Aden Flint could move the other way, according to a Patreon from Alan Nixon.

The towering central defender appeared 38 times for the Bluebirds during the 2021/22 campaign but could become a victim of Cardiff’s desire to head into a new direction.

Flint has accumulated over 400 appearances in the Football League, with over 60% of those matches coming in England’s second tier.

Phase 2 commences

A report from Wales Online has stated that phase two of the club’s recruitment plan has now come into effect, following the end of the Premier League season and with the deadline passing for EFL clubs to submit their retained lists.

This development means that the Bluebirds are set to become more reactive to player situations at other clubs, with the first four signings being targets they had been monitoring for a while.

Perhaps in need of a bit more experience, that could be where Morison is now preparing to address.