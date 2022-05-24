What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Bristol City right now?

Bristol City appear to be upping their search for defensive reinforcements as they look to get their summer business done early ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season.

A report from the Mirror has revealed that the Robins are pressing ahead with plans to try to sign Derby County defender Curtis Davies, who could shore up the backline and bring more leadership to the dressing room.

Out-of-contract Northampton Town centre-back Fraser Horsfall also appears to be a target with Bristol World reporting yesterday that City are leading the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, the South West club could be set to lose a number of the defenders in their current squad.

Contract discussions are ongoing with Timm Klose and Robbie Cundy over keeping them at Ashton Gate but, according to Bristol World, there is outside interest in the latter and he could depart this summer.

Fellow defenders Taylor Moore and Zak Vyner are also both expected to leave in the upcoming window.

They’re like two of the four players that Nigel Pearson told BBC’s Sounds of the City have been informed they’re free to the club, with Bristol Live indicating that the Robins hope to sell Kasey Palmer while Tyreeq Bakinson does not have a future at the club.

It seems City are keen to add another body in midfield, however, with Reading’s out-of-contract midfielder reportedly on the Robins’ radar.

Meanwhile, Marlon Pack is set to leave Cardiff City and there has been talk of a potential return to Ashton Gate.

One ex-midfielder that won’t be joining up with Pearson’s squad, unfortunately, is Josh Brownhill.

The 26-year-old may have been relegated with Burnley but has drawn links to the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United, and West Ham United already, with the Clarets’ fate likely to open the door to his Turf Moor departure.

Any move for Brownhill should see City get a windfall as journalist Gregor MacGregor has confirmed that the South West club inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that saw him leave Ashton Gate.

Away from Bs3, former Robins boss Lee Johnson has been named the new manager at SPFL club Hibs.