What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Bolton Wanderers right now?

With the 2021/22 League One season wrapped up, Bolton Wanderers‘ attention has shifted to preparations for next term.

Manager Ian Evatt has revealed he’s hoping to solve his side’s issue with starting seasons slowly and may analyse their pre-season plans in an attempt to do so.

Talking of pre-season, Bolton’s controversial game against Oldham Athletic – scheduled for the 12th of July at Boundary Park – has been called off after a backlash from supporters, who have shown solidarity to Latics fans as they continue to urge owner Abdallah Lemsagam to sell the club.

As we head into the summer, Evatt is happy with the ability level of his squad ahead of 2022/23 and has told the Bolton News that this summer they can “identify certain areas of the team that we specifically want to improve and go out and get those positions” rather than look to strengthen “pretty much everywhere all of the time to improve” as they have had to previously.

One way to do that will be through the loan market and goalkeeping coach Matt Gilks has indicated that the League One club will be looking to form connections with a lot of big clubs moving forward.

Gilks told the BBC Wanderer podcast that he believes Bolton’s attractive style of play should convince bigger clubs to send their young talents on loan to the University of Bolton Stadium.

A talent that the Trotters will be hoping to keep hold of is Dapo Afalayan but on the back of a season in which he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists, the attacker has drawn links to Rangers, who are said to see him as a potential replacement for Ryan Kent.

Liam Gordon has already left the club after being released and he’s now joined League Two side Walsall, with the 23-year-old claiming he is “definitely looking forward to the new challenge”.