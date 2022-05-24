What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Birmingham City right now?

Birmingham City are edging towards a very important summer transfer window to address their slide over the last few years.

Some very narrow escapes from relegation in recent years seem to be delaying the inevitable in terms of the Blues’ trajectory under the current ownership, and Lee Bowyer’s men were propped up by an impressive start to the campaign and points deductions to avoid another nail-biting battle against the drop in 2021/22.

Kristian Pedersen and Jeremie Bela have left the club at the end of their contracts, to make some room on the wage bill and in the depth chart for some new signings.

Jobe Bellingham is admired by Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United, according to The Mirror, the 16-year-old made three senior appearances for the club this season, despite only turning 16 in September, and the club may cash in on their asset to fund other areas of the squad this summer.

The Reds are leading the race for Bellingham and have a very good track record in signing younger players in recent years.

It will be interesting to see if Bellingham can emulate his brother, Jude, and adjust to the senior game very quickly in the coming years.

Matija Sarkic, who spent the first half of the season on loan at St Andrew’s from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is thought to be a transfer target this summer, as per BirminghamLive, after impressing between the sticks under Lee Bowyer.

The Montenegrin only has one year left on his deal at Molineux and could be affordable for the Blues this summer, particularly if they are able to bring in funds from player sales.

John Herdman was rumoured as a potential Bowyer replacement, as per The Sun, last week and there could be more action on that front if Bowyer does not have his demands met in the transfer window.

This instability is not ideal ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Mark Kennedy taking on a new challenge at Lincoln City recently, there could be some high profile comings and goings off the pitch at St Andrew’s that could give the transfer window a very new look.

But if that spills over into the new season the Blues must prepare well to stay up in the division by operating on a smaller budget this summer.