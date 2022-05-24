What is the latest news and transfer rumours at Barnsley right now?

Barnsley’s season did not go to plan the season as they finished bottom of the league after winning just six games, suffering relegation to League One.

The Tykes dismissed manager Poya Asbaghi just before the end of the season as he failed to change the club’s fortunes but they are yet to appoint his replacement.

However, the club will no doubt be keen to get a replacement through the door soon as they look to start rebuilding their squad ready to compete in League One, in the hope that they will be able to come straight back up.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours coming out of Oakwell at the moment.

Manager

In terms of the managerial search, it doesn’t feel like an announcement will be coming too soon.

According to the Yorkshire Post, the Tykes have not yet finalised their shortlist for the manager’s position as they want the process to be “thorough”.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the club have five potential candidates now having made contact with Burton’s Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff, as they asked their candidates to fill out a questionnaire in order to judge compatibility.

Martin Deavaney who was in charge for Barnsley’s final games of the season was also thought to be on the list for the job permanently despite losing all three of the games he was in charge for.

Meanwhile Chesterfield’s Paul Cook is another reported candidate despite the fact his side are currently competing in the National League play-offs.

Although you can understand the want to be through, the Tykes really do need to be appointing a manager soon otherwise they will find themselves falling behind with the transfer window which won’t help any efforts to return to the Championship immediately.

Quiz: The big Barnsley striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tykes fan

1 of 25 Who did Barnsley sign Carlton Morris from? AFC Bournemouth Southampton Ipswich Town Norwich City

Signings

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Barnsley look set to sign Jack Butterfill from Leicester City this summer.

The 18-year-old has had an impressive season with the youth team scoring a goal every other game and would be a good addition in League One when helping the Tykes attacking efforts.

Panutche Camara is another potential signing for Barnsley this summer. They were first interested in the midfielder in November and since Plymouth failed to gain promotion to the Championship, contract talks between him and his current club fell through meaning he is now available to buy.

Whether or not he joins the Tykes could well come down to who is appointed manager at the club because if he was going to make a move to a team in the division he currently plays in, then he would want to recognise the ambition to make it to the next level in order to progress his career.

Departures

Michal Helik looks a man likely to be leaving the club due to his impressive form this year and the fact he looks too high quality to be in League One with Barnsley.

The 26-year-old sees his contract at Oakwell expire next season meaning any offer for the player is one that has to be considered by Barnsley if they are looking to make a fee.

Another player that may be set for departure is Fabio Jalo who was named academy player of the season this year having scored 27 goals across both the U23s and the U18s this season.

According to the Barnsley Chronicle there is Premier League interest in the young star and although Barnsley are battling to keep him, it’s yet to be seen whether they will succeed on this one.