Leicester City are returning to the Championship after a nine-year period in the Premier League.

The Foxes endured a terrible 2022-23 campaign in the top flight, which resulted in their relegation to England’s second tier.

Leicester will no doubt be one of the favourites to return to the Premier League in 2023-24, and if they are to do so, they will know their form at the King Power Stadium will be crucial.

When was the King Power Stadium opened?

To most young Leicester fans, the King Power Stadium will be all they know in regards to the club’s home stadium.

However, before this stadium, the club used to play at Filbert Street, and they were there from 1891 to 2002.

Leicester moved to the King Power in 2002. The ground was opened by well-known Leicester fan and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

The first match that Leicester played at the stadium was against Athletic Club de Bilbao in July 2002 in a pre-season friendly.

How much did the King Power Stadium cost to build?

In 1998, plans were announced for the club to build a new 40,000-seat stadium for the 2000–2001 season, but plans were scrapped in 2000.

Then, in late 2000, Leicester’s chairman at the time, John Elsom, came up with plans to build a 32,000-seater stadium, with the aim of having it ready for the 2003/04 season.

However, construction moved on very quickly, and the club was able to relocate to the new stadium in time for the 2002–03 season.

The Foxes' move into the King Power Stadium came at a tough time in the club’s history, as they were just relegated from the Premier League.

They were also believed to be in debt of £30 million after the stadium cost the club £37 million to build.

What is the capacity at the King Power Stadium?

Leicester’s home ground for the last 21 years is believed to be the 20th largest stadium in England.

The King Power has a capacity of 32,312 and the club’s record attendance came back in 2015 against Sunderland, which was 32,242.

Leicester have enjoyed some good times at the King Power in recent years, with their home form being crucial in their 2015/16 title-winning campaign.

While the club has also held Champions League and Europa League nights at the stadium, their cup run in the FA Cup was also crucial for them when they won the competition.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship means their stadium will become one of the biggest in the league, along with the likes of the Stadium of Light, Elland Road, Riverside Stadium, St Andrew's, Ewood Park, and Cardiff City Stadium.