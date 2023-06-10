Despite facing the strong possibility of relegation to League One a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again for the 2023/24 season.

Once again, Neil Warnock completed a great escape in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship.

He joined the side when they were joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining, and ended the season in 18th.

It was Warnock's second stint in charge, with the first ending in 1995. The 74-year-old could yet remain in charge next season, too.

Alan Nixon recently reported on his Patreon account that Warnock is actually contracted until the end of July, which leaves him in a position where there's "no need to rush into a decision on the Huddersfield job" for the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite this being Warnock's second tenure in charge of Huddersfield, it was his first with the side currently homed at the John Smith's Stadium.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Huddersfield's ground.

How long have Huddersfield been based at the John Smith's Stadium?

Since 1994, the home of Huddersfield Town is Kirklees Stadium (currently known due to sponsorship as the John Smith's Stadium).

It is a multi-use stadium based in West Yorkshire, England. For 29 years it has been the home ground of the football club and rugby league side Huddersfield Giants, too.

Both sides moved from the former home ground Leeds Road, where they were also ground-sharing.

It is located in Huddersfield, with the location: Stadium Way, Huddersfield, HD1 6PG.

What is the capacity of Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium?

The John Smith's Stadium has a capacity of 24,141.

The North stand has a capacity of around 2,750, the East stand seats around 7,000, and the West Stand roughly 4,054.

The largest stand is the West stand, and it is the main stand and is known as the Core Stand. It seats around 10,365.

It has two tiers and 26 hospitality boxes and incorporates the player changing rooms, tunnel, dug out, ticket office and club shop, too.

What else has the John Smith's Stadium been called in Huddersfield?

It is more commonly known as Kirklees Stadium, but from 1994 until 2004 the stadium was known as the Alfred McAlpine Stadium.

The sponsorship was then taken up by Galpharm Healthcare, leading to the new name of the Galpharm Stadium.

On 19 July 2012, it was announced that brewery firm Heineken had bought the sponsorship rights for the stadium. They used their domestic John Smith's Brewery as the beneficiary, and as such the stadium was renamed as The John Smith's Stadium, which it has been called ever since.