West Brom are preparing for another year in the Championship, which will have financial implications for the club.

It’s well-documented that the supporters are furious with owner Guochan Lai, who they desperately hope will sell, whilst CEO Ron Gourlay has departed to heighten the uncertainty around the Baggies.

However, the one positive is that Carlos Corberan remains in charge, and fans will feel promotion is possible under his guidance.

The Spaniard transformed Albion after succeeding Steve Bruce, and they nearly made the play-offs despite Corberan inheriting a side in the relegation zone.

Albion’s home form was key to that, with the team making The Hawthorns a fortress over the past few months. And, here we will go into more detail of West Brom’s stadium.

When was The Hawthorns’ built?

The ground was built in 1900, with Albion moving into it straight away, and it became the sixth ground the club had used - and they haven’t moved since. So, it’s the only venue the current fans have ever known, with plenty of highs and lows seen at the stadium in the 123 years since.

Of course, it has been renovated over the years, with the latest coming in 2001 when the East Stand was updated and improved.

An interesting fact concerning The Hawthorns is that it’s the highest ground above sea level in the Premier League and Football League, whilst it has hosted England internationals and FA Cup semi-finals in the past.

What is the capacity of The Hawthorns?

The Hawthorns has a capacity of 26,850, which puts Albion at 15th in the Championship next season, which may seem quite surprising. However, the West Midlands side have dropped down that table due to the likes of Leeds, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton, among others, now in the second tier.

Albion had an average attendance of 22,844 last season, with the supporters turning up in bigger numbers after Corberan’s appointment, as there was a lot of unhappiness with the style of play and results under Steve Bruce.

The average attendance has dropped below 20,000 just once in the past two decades, so there is a core support there for the Baggies, but they have seen Premier League football in that period.