Swindon Town earned a 10th place finish in the League Two table this season.

The Robins would have been hoping to put an end to their three-year stint in the third tier, but were unable to secure a top seven finish.

The team ended up 14 points adrift of Salford City in seventh, highlighting how big the bridge is to the play-off places for this squad.

Who is the Swindon Town owner?

This should put into perspective for Clem Morfuni just how much work is needed to improve standards at the club.

The Australian bought the club in 2021, taking full ownership just a couple of weeks before the 2021-22 campaign got underway.

The man in his 50’s took over the club following a protracted legal battle, with the club also struggling financially.

Morfuni made his money in plumbing, building a business worth up to $200 million a year in five countries.

This led to him seeking ownership of an English football club, eventually landing at Swindon at a time when they were favourites to be relegated into the fifth tier and out of the Football League.

What is Clem Morfuni’s estimated net worth?

Morfuni has an estimated net worth of $200 million, a wealth that saw him purchase Swindon for £212,500 just a few years ago.

He has since helped to pay off the £4.5 million in debt that he inherited when he took over the club.

When he took over Swindon, there was reportedly just £10 in their account, with the players having gone two months unpaid and only six contracted to the club for the upcoming season.

Swindon were also without a CEO, no manager, no jerseys and no bus.

The pitch was also in need of major work due to a lack of groundsmen.

What next for Swindon Town?

Morfuni has managed to turn things around by pumping $14 million into the club, and he intends to keep this upwards trajectory moving.

He plans to use the youth academy system to bring young, talented Australians to the United Kingdom through Swindon.

His immediate aims are to help bring the club back into League One, admitting that competing with Premier League sides is currently an unrealistic objective.

The Australian believes that his native country could prove an untapped market that could help bring the club into the third division.

With the summer transfer window set to open in a few weeks, perhaps he will also dip into the market in order to improve the first team squad for next season.