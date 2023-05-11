Stoke City have had an underwhelming Championship season under Alex Neil.

The 41-year-old was hired to replace Michael O’Neill in the early weeks of the season, jumping ship from Sunderland to take on the role.

But the Black Cats finished 16 points clear of Stoke by the end of the campaign, with Tony Mowbray leading the club to the play-off places.

A big summer transfer window will be needed at the Bet365 Stadium in order to bridge the gap between the club and those chasing promotion.

Who is the owner of Stoke City?

The club’s owner Peter Coates will need to play a role in helping the club compete in the transfer market.

Coates is the chairman at Stoke, a post he has held since 2006, and should be overseeing the running of the club.

The 85-year-old also receives input from his family, who help with the ownership of Stoke.

He has been the majority shareholder of the Potters since 1986, which is also when he first became chairman, before stepping down from the role in 1998.

But he made his return to the position nearly a decade later, playing a role in overseeing the club’s rise to the Premier League under Tony Pulis.

However, following relegation in 2018, Stoke are now heading into their sixth campaign in a row in the second tier of English football.

What is the Coates family’s estimated net worth?

A 2022 report of the family revealed that their estimated net worth amounted to £8.637 billion, an increase of £189 million compared to 2021.

This placed the family as the 17th richest in the United Kingdom, with Denise Coates believed to be the highest paid person in the country.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic having an adverse impact on many businesses, it is believed that the Coates family were not impacted by the virus, and even grew their business in the time since.

How did the Coates family make their money?

Peter Coates is the co-founder of Bet365, the sponsor of the club’s stadium.

The businessman initially started a betting firm known as Provincial Racing in the 1970’s, as well as founding the local radio station Signal 1 in 1983.

Bet365 was founded in the year 2000, led by his daughter Denise.

Peter holds the title of chairman of Bet365, while Denise is currently the Chief Executive Officer, a position she shares with her brother John.