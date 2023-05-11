Sheffield Wednesday could end this season with a promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking, as they head into the League One play-offs this weekend.

Despite reaching 96 points in the third tier, the Owls failed to win automatic promotion, and will instead fight it out in the play-offs for the second consecutive season.

Darren Moore's side play Peterborough on Friday night and then again next Thursday in the semi-finals, looking to go one better this campaign. Last season they were defeated by Sunderland across two legs and crashed out of the semis.

Irrespective of whether they return to the Championship, there will be a big summer transfer window needed at Hillsborough in order to bridge the gap between the club and the sides in the league above, or to mount another promotion challenge from League One.

Who is the owner of Sheffield Wednesday?

The club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri will need to play a role in helping the club compete in the transfer market again this summer.

Chansiri is a Thai businessman who's family controls the Thai Union Group, a large exporter of canned Tuna.

In January 2015, a consortium led by Chansiri acquired a 100% stake in Sheffield Wednesday from Milan Mandaric for a reported £37.5m.

He had aimed to gain promotion from the Championship with the club back to the Premier League within two years, but instead Sheffield Wednesday have since suffered relegation to the third tier.

Sheffield Wednesday have been outside of the top flight since the 1997/1998 season, and despite two play-off campaigns under Chansiri in the Championship, they now find themselves in the third tier thanks to relegation in 2021, following a points deduction.

Chansiri and Wednesday received a 12 point deduction for breaching the League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules. This was later reduced to 6 points by an Independent League Arbitration panel, but still was enough to relegate the side to League One as the bottom placed team in the Championship.

What is the Chansiri family’s estimated net worth?

The Chansiri family is estimated by Forbes to be worth $575M as of a report in 2020. The family was valued at $720m in the previous year of 2019.

Kraisorn Chansiri chairs $4.2 billion (revenue) with the Thai Union Group, who are the world's biggest producer of canned tuna.

The U.S. and Europe account for 71% of the company's annual sales, primarily in the frozen foods industry.