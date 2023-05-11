The 2022/23 campaign was one to look back on with great pride for Sheffield United.

The Blades earned promotion back to the Premier League after finishing in the final automatic spot, behind title-winning Burnley.

Sheffield United were in and around the top end of the Championship all season and were deservedly crowned runners-up in the division.

As promotion has been sealed, the club will now shift their focus to the upcoming transfer window and prepare for a return to England’s top flight.

Their preparations are likely going to involve investment in the playing side of the club, and with that in mind, we have taken a look at Sheffield United’s current ownership.

Who is the owner of Sheffield United?

The current owner of Sheffield United is Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud, and the chairman is Yusuf Giansiracusa.

Prince Abdullah was given full control of the Blades in October 2019, when he won his high court ballet against Kevin McCabe to claim his 50% stake in the club for £5 million.

The Saudi Prince’s company is called Saudi Paper manufacturing Co. and the Sheffield United owner is a member of the Saudi Royal Family.

Prince Abdullah has been involved with Sheffield United since 2013, with the first six years seeing him have a 50% stake in the club. Now, the Prince has full control of Sheffield United but has been on the lookout for a buyer.

Businessman Dozy Mmobuosi had a bid accepted in December to buy the club, but there has been no progress since then. Mmobuosi has been under investigation by the EFL, but he has yet to be given the green light for the deal to go ahead.

Even after United’s promotion to the Premier League, the Saudi Prince is still looking to sell the club but admitted the deal involving Mmobuosi is looking ‘unlikely’.

What is the estimated net worth of Sheffield United’s owner Prince Abdullah?

The Sheffield United owner’s net worth is reportedly around the $200 million mark.

This means United are not one of the richest sides in the Championship, standing 18th in the rankings of the wealthiest clubs.

Queens Park Rangers are said to be the wealthiest club in the Championship, with current owners Tony Fernandes and Lakshmi Mittal valued at $15.5 billion.

The Coats family, who own Stoke City, are said to be the next wealthiest team in the Championship, followed by Stephen Lansdown, who is the current owner of Bristol City.

The side that currently has the lowest net worth is Norwich City, who are owned by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones, and Mark Attanasio.