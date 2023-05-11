Starting and ending the 2022/23 League One campaign in strong form, it is a shame that Portsmouth endured a rather difficult middle third of the season.

Pompey eventually finished the campaign in eighth place, seven points shy of the play-offs, although it was only the division's top three that lost fewer games than the Hampshire outfit.

Ending the term on an 11-game unbeaten run, John Mousinho, who was appointed in mid-January, has certainly laid out solid foundations for Pompey to build on next season.

Ambitions will be high for the 2023/24 season and it will be interesting to see how summer plays out for Mousinho and his Portsmouth side.

Whilst we wait for the transfer window to intensify and the new campaign to come around once again, here, we take a look at Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner's net worth and how it compares with their League One counterparts...

Who is Portsmouth FC owner Michael Eisner?

Michael Eisner is an American businessman who spent 21 years between 1984 and 2005 as the CEO of Walt Disney, spending the eight years prior to that as president of Paramount Pictures.

Eisner also founded investment firm Tornante Company, whilst he hosted his own talkshow for three years after his time with Disney came to an end.

In March 2017, the club released a statement that Eisner and his Tornante Company had entered a period of exclusivity as they progressed with the takeover of Portsmouth FC.

After nearly five months of being in an exclusivity agreement, it was confirmed in August that the American businessman had completed his purchase of the Hampshire outfit, with the reported figure standing at £5.67 million.

What is the estimated net worth of Portsmouth FC owner Michael Eisner?

As of 2021 and according to Forbes, Eisner is one of two third-tier football club owners who have a net worth that is in the billions, with the American businessman's net worth standing at a rather impressive $1 billion.

According to Forbes, Eisner intelligently invested in Netflix very early doors, whilst it also suggests that he has somewhat of a knack of investing early in other well paid out holdings.

The other club in League One that has an ownership structure that sits on the billionaires table is Barnsley, with the Tykes' net worth standing at $9.1 million, however, there are lots of different groups that have a stake in the Yorkshire outfit.