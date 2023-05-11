What is the estimated net worth of Millwall owner John Berylson?

It was a bitterly disappointing end to the 2022/23 Championship campaign for Millwall.

Having been in and around the top six all season long, the club entered the final day knowing that a win at home against Blackburn would see them achieve a play-off place.

Having led 3-1 in the match, too, it makes it all the more devastating and frustrating that come the full-time whistle, the club had been beaten 4-3 by Blackburn, and dropped outside of the top six.

Nevertheless, the club must now once again look forwards, get over this latest setback, and work towards competing for a place in the top six once again next season, if they can.

If they are to have another strong summer, it will require investment, though. With that said, then, below, we've taken a quick glance at Millwall's current ownership.

The current owner and chairman of Millwall Football Club is American Businessman John Berylson.

Indeed, Chestnut Hill Ventures holds a 93.17 percent stake in Millwall Holdings Limited, as per their shareholder information page.

As per Crunchbase, Chestnut Hill Ventures is a "private equity company focused on various sectors, including financial services and telecommunications".

As per an article from the South London Press last year, Berylson has pumped more than £100 million into Millwall since he first became involved with the club back in 2007.

Indeed, Millwall boss Gary Rowett was quoted as saying, in that article: "A club like Millwall doesn’t compete at the top end of the Championship without an owner that is prepared to fund it at certain points of that journey,”

“John has consistently done that.

“I don’t know the ins and outs – the exact details of that – but what I do know is that he doesn’t run the club to make money. I don’t think it is an investment that actually makes money.

“It’s something he is passionate about. I’m sure that love has grown over many years.

“I can only judge it since I’ve been here but without fail he has always backed what we want to do to try and move the club forward – whether that is with staff, players or stuff at the training ground. That comes at a cost."

What is the estimated net worth of Millwall owner John Berylson?

There is no concrete evidence as to what the Millwall owner's current net worth is.

Recent articles on the matter, though, have suggested that Berylson is worth somewhere between $136 million and $175 million.