Many football clubs in England in the modern day have had unstable or turbulent ownership at some point, and it's rare to see a club with a long-standing custodian who doesn't appear to be controversial in the slightest.

Middlesbrough are one of those clubs that have a loyal, seemingly good-willed person at the helm though in the form of Steve Gibson - a lifelong fan who became a successful businessman and in-turn he ended up creating a legacy for himself at his boyhood club.

How long has Steve Gibson been in charge of Middlesbrough for?

Gibson officially took control of Boro in 1994, but he was involved in the hierarchy much before that.

A Middlesbrough fan since he was a child, Gibson joined the board of directors at the age of 26 - the youngster ever at the time - in the year 1984, having only founded his transportation company Bulkhaul Limited three years prior.

Two years later he formed a consortium to help save the club in 1986 from liquidation and having bought shares a year prior, in 1994 he took over from Colin Henderson as the chairman of the club and held 90 per cent of the ownership.

It's a role that Gibson has been in ever since as he continues to finance Boro, with major landmarks such as building the Riverside Stadium, reaching multiple Wembley cup finals and in 2004 at the Millennium Stadium the EFL Cup was won against Bolton Wanderers.

Gibson's time as chairman also saw the club reach the UEFA Cup final in 2006 in a losing effort against Sevilla, but there's also been relegations from the Premier League as well.

What is Steve Gibson's net worth?

You need a considerable amount of cash to run a football club in the Premier League or EFL - especially if you're in the Championship where you're more likely to make a loss than profit as you chase the top flight dream - Gibson however is far from a billionaire unlike some individuals or families.

The Sunday Times Rich List in 2020 saw Gibson's wealth rise from £210 million to £270 million, thanks to his ownership of the aforementioned Bulkhaul and the Rockliffe Hall hotel.

That is the last recorded update of his net worth, although according to Company Check, the Gibson O'Neill Company, which is the holding company for his businesses, had a 2022 net worth of £148,475,000.

It means he can carry on funding Middlesbrough for the foreseeable future but he isn't afraid to cash in on a player either, as evidenced by the sales of Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence last summer.