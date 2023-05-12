After eight years away, Leyton Orient will be back in League One next season after claiming the League Two title.

Things changed very quickly for the O's after losing in the third tier play-off final in 2014 against Rotherham United, and within the next three years they were relegated twice and plunged into non-league.

They have recovered since though and thanks to the management of Richie Wellens and his talented playing squad, the Londoners will be returning to League One in 2023-24.

And perhaps supporters also have Nigel Travis to thank as well as their players and manager - a boyhood Orient fans who saved the club in their time of need and has taken them from strength to strength.

Who is Nigel Travis?

The age of Travis is not known, but what we do know is he has been an Orient fan since his youth having been born in nearby Woodford and later gained a business administration degree from Middlesex University.

He became a development director in the 1980's for Grand Metropolitan and worked for Burger King as a Senior Vice President in human resources, before moving onto Blockbuster in 1994, whose stores ended up closing in the UK in 2013.

Travis worked at Blockbuster until 2005 where he became the CEO of Papa John's Pizza and then moved onto Dunkin' Brands in the same role in 2008.

With a pure business background, Travis had not been involved in football until 2017, when his Eagle Investments 2017 Limited consortium saved the club from potential peril and from Francesco Becchetti's ownership.

The Italian's unpaid taxes caused mayhem for the O's as a club, and when they were relegated to the National League in 2017, that was when Travis stepped in and he has been the custodian at Brisbane Road ever since.

What is the estimated net worth of Leyton Orient's owners?

It can be sometimes hard to pin a net worth onto a consortium or individuals, and even though Travis is the leading figure at Orient, he is not the only money-man at the club.

Per date used from Company Check, the consortium that took over the club in 2017 - Eagle Investments 2017 Limited - had a net worth in 2022 of £17,055,125.

That would not put them amongst the wealthiest individuals in League Two or the third tier in which they will be playing next season, but some smart moves recruitment-wise recently have meant that Orient have beat the wealthier clubs such as Salford and Bradford City to the fourth tier title.