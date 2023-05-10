Hull City managed to end the 2022/23 campaign on a relatively positive note as they secured a point in their meeting with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Tigers began the term with Shota Arveladze at the helm.

However, following a poor run of results, Arveladze was handed his marching orders by the club's hierarchy in September.

Hull decided to draft in Liam Rosenior as Arveladze's successor as he was handed his first full-time role as a head coach.

Under the guidance of Rosenior, the Tigers managed to secure eight victories in the Championship.

Due to the fact that 14 of the games that Rosenior presided over ended in draws, Hull did not make a significant amount of progress at this level.

Forced to settle for a 15th place finish in the league standings, the club will be hoping to reach new heights later this year.

The scale of Hull's success next season is likely to depend on whether they are able to nail their transfer recruitment over the course of the summer.

Rosenior will be hoping to receive adequate backing from owner Acun Ilicali.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Ilicali's net worth.

When did Acun Ilicali take over at Hull City?

Ilicali completed the purchase of Hull in 2022 from Assem Allam.

The takeover was finalised under the name of Ilicali's Acun Medya group.

According to the Daily Mail, Ilicali paid a fee of £30m for the Championship outfit.

The Hull owner has openly admitted that his goal is to take Hull back to the Premier League.

The Tigers last featured in the top-flight during the 2016/17 season.

What is Hull City owner Acun Ilicali's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ilicali has a personal net worth of $100m (£79.33m).

As well as owning Hull, he also controls Turkish television channel TV8 and digital platform Exxen.

Before deciding to purchase the Tigers, Ilicali previously had a partnership with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard which ended in 2021.

As per Hull Live, Ilicali is currently closing in on completing a move to invest in League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

It is understood that talks are at an advanced stage regarding this deal.

Making reference to Hull's plans for the upcoming window in an interview with Hull Live, Ilicali has admitted that he expects the club to engage in a busy summer of activity.

However, the Tigers will not be matching the volume of signings that they made last year as they are only targeting five or six additions.