Derby County endured a tough end to the League One season as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

Whilst all connected to the club will still be hurting, the reality is that the Rams are in a good place overall when you consider the bleak position they were in 12 months ago.

Of course, the club was on the brink due to the financial mismanagement of the previous owner, but businessman David Clowes took over the club he supports to offer a brighter future.

Who is David Clowes?

The local lad is a successful property developer, owning a company called Clowes. Having joined in 1985, he became a director, and then chairman of the group eight years ago.

Away from that business, Clowes is a qualified pilot, and worked for the airline British Midlands, although he stepped away from that over a decade ago.

As mentioned, Clowes is also a Rams supporter, so he decided to step in July last year to rescue the club from administration.

Since taking up the position, Clowes has been a relatively low-key owner in terms of making headlines, but he has made some big decisions. Notably, the appointment of Paul Warne earlier in the campaign, and he sent a message to the support after the play-off heartbreak over the weekend.

What is David Clowes’ net worth?

It was reported in 2018 from the Financial Times rich list that Clowes had a net worth of around £250m.

That has ensured he had the capital to save Derby, and there will also be a feeling that he can fund a promotion push next season, particularly after the transfer restrictions on the club were restricted somewhat.

However, in the bigger picture, if the Rams do get back to the Championship, that sort of net worth would be dwarfed by many rivals in the division.

So, it remains to be seen if Clowes is still in charge in the next ten years, but Derby know more than most that putting money into a club doesn’t guarantee success, as it’s instead about having a plan, along with the right people in key positions.

Ultimately, no matter how long Clowes’ story with Derby does go on, he will be fondly remembered for saving Derby in the hour of need, and whilst the disappointment from missing out on the play-offs still lingers, they will hope to kick-on next season with more freedom.