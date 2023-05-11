Charlton Athletic will be hoping to move forward as a club later this year when the new term gets underway in League One.

Following a poor run of results, Ben Garner was sacked by the Addicks in December with Dean Holden drafted in as his replacement.

Under the guidance of Holden, Charlton managed to secure 11 victories in League One from 25 games as they ended the term in 10th place.

Charlton know that will need to bridge a sizeable gap next season as they finished 15 points adrift of Peterborough United who secured the final place in the play-offs on the last day of the season.

In order to have the best chance of achieving success at this level, the Addicks will need to nail their recruitment this summer.

Holden will be keen to receive sufficient backing from Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard.as he looks to assemble a squad which is capable of challenging for promotion,

Ahead of the upcoming window, we have decided to take a look at Sandgaard's estimated net worth.

When did Thomas Sandgaard buy Charlton Athletic?

Thomas Sandgaard bought Charlton in 2020 from East Street Investments Limited.

The Danish-American businessman acquired a 100% stake in the club as part of this deal.

Upon this purchase, Sandgaard served as the Chairman, President and CEO of Zynex Inc, which is a medical device manufacturer.

Sandgaard is also the CEO of his private family office and investment firm, Sandgaard Capital.

What is Thomas Sandgaard's estimated net worth?

As per The Sun, upon making a move to buy Charlton, Sandgaard had an estimated net worth of more than £350m.

Sandgaard has recently received offers to sell the Addicks.

A takeover bid involving Marc Spiegel collapsed last month after being on the verge of completion.

According to The Athletic, a consortium involving American billionaire Joshua Friedman are now trying to re-negotiate a deal with Sandgaard.

It is understood that this consortium submitted an offer of £10.5m for Charlton, which was rejected by Sandgaard who is looking to secure a fee of £12.5m.

This group initially tried to negotiate a deal with Sandgaard six months ago and played a key role in the decision to appoint Holden as the club's manager.

The Friedman-backed consortium could face competition from MSD Capital, who are looking into the possibility of adding Charlton to the stable of teams that they already own.

Meanwhile, as per The Athletic, Armenian businessman Roman Gevorkyan is also said to be strongly considering a bid for the Addicks.

Gevorkyan's Noah Football Group fleet owns FC Noah and has stakes in Debreceni VSC, Paris FC and Siena.