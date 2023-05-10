Finishing the Championship campaign in 21st place and avoiding relegation by five points, Cardiff City will be looking for a smoother ride in the second-tier next season.

Battling relegation for much of the campaign, Sabri Lamouchi's arrival and subsequent performance as Bluebirds manager can certainly be seen as somewhat of a positive, although further improvements are required.

As per a report from https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/sabri-lamouchi-lay-out-plan-26871247https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/sabri-lamouchi-lay-out-plan-26871247earlier in the week, Lamouchi is set for a meeting with club owner Vincent Tan regarding his and Cardiff's future with next season and beyond in mind.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out for the Welsh outfit, here, is a look at the Cardiff owner's net worth and how it compares to his Championship counterparts...

What is the estimated net worth of Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan?

According to Forbes in 2022, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan's net worth stands at $905 million, with the peak of his wealth emerging in 2014.

The website suggests that Tan is the 21st wealthiest man in his homeland of Malaysia and dropped off the billionaires list in 2016.

When compared to the rest of the Championship, Tan's wealth makes him the ninth richest owner/ownership group in the division, with Lakshmi Mittal and Tony Fernandes leading the way at QPR.

Stoke City's Coates family and Bristol City's Stephen Lansdown also appear high up in the standings, although figures for certain clubs are very difficult to find and verify, whilst Luton Town are supporter-owned.

How long has Vincent Tan been involved with Cardiff City?

Tan, who arrived at the club as part of a Malaysian consortium, took ownership of the Championship club back in May 2010, with the Bluebirds losing the play-off final to Blackpool at Wembley that year.

Two years later, controversy surrounded Tan and his plans for the Welsh club, as he attempted to change Cardiff's colours from blue to red - a move that sparked fans to act swiftly and defiantly in trying to prevent.

Promotion to the Premier League was achieved in 2013 and Tan promised a healthy investment of £25 million but the Bluebirds suffered relegation in their first campaign in England's top-flight.

Tan is also involved within the ownership models of several clubs worldwide, with the likes of Los Angeles FC, KV Kortijk and FK Sarajevo, all under his footballing portfolio, whilst he also has connections within the world of horse racing.