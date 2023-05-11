Following their exciting end to the 2021-22 season where a 7-0 victory over Northampton secured promotion from League Two, the goal of Bristol Rovers for 2022-23 in League One would have been consolidation.

And that's exactly what Joey Barton was able to lead the Gas to as a 17th-placed finish in the third tier will see them ply their trade for a second consecutive season at the level.

With the likes of Scott Sinclair and Aaron Collins in attack, there is genuine optimism that if the club can get their defence sorted, then Rovers can push towards the top half of the table in 2023-24.

Rovers are owned by Jordanian businessman Waed al-Qadi, who has been involved at the club for over seven years but he hasn't always been in sole control of the blue and white half of Bristol.

When did Wael al-Qadi take over at Bristol Rovers?

The 53-year-old was involved in football before taking an active interest in the Gas, having been vice-chairman of the Asian Football Development Project, as well as a board member of Jordan Football Association amongst other interests.

Having regularly attended Chelsea matches in the 1980's though when schooled in London as a teenager, Al-Qadi returned to English football but in an ownership capacity in 2016 when taking over at the Memorial Stadium after his family purchased a 92 per cent stake in the club.

In his first few months at the club, Al-Qadi saw Rovers promoted to League One and in 2020, he purchased the rest of the shares owned by his family members following the death of his father to gain full control of the club.

Rovers were relegated from League One under his ownership in 2021 but they bounced back immediately the following year and have recently finished in 17th position in the third tier.

What is Wael al-Qadi's net worth?

Back in 2016, it was reported that the collective wealth of the Al-Qadi family - who were all involved at Rovers at the time - was estimated to be around the £400 million mark.

The Al-Qadi family made their money in the banking and tourism industry, and whilst he doesn't splash the cash on the playing squad at Rovers, the Jordanian custodian has kept the infrastructure going and is hoping to still push them up the League One table next season.

Not every owner's net worth estimate is known in League One, but for the ones that are Al-Qadi figures as the fifth highest according to data collated on the internet.