Bristol City have earned their highest league finish since 2020, claiming 14th in the Championship table.

The Robins finished 10 points adrift of the play-off places and 15 clear of the relegation zone, in a real no-man's land in mid-table.

The summer transfer window represents an opportunity for the club to refresh any parts of the squad they feel it needs, as well as make improvements to Nigel Pearson’s team.

Who is the owner of Bristol City?

The man behind any of these decisions will be owner Stephen Lansdown.

Lansdown’s relationship with the club dates back as far as 1996, becoming the majority shareholder before the turn of the century.

He installed himself as chairman in 2002, holding the post until he stepped down from the role in 2011.

Lansdown also owns the local rugby union side Bristol Bears as part of a portfolio of teams from the area.

The billionaire’s wealth comes from a financial services company he co-founded with Peter Hargreaves called Hargreaves Lansdown.

How much is Stephen Lansdown worth?

According to a Forbes valuation from 2019, Lansdown is worth an estimated £1.72 billion, although that has since increased to £1.82 billion, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic had an adverse impact on the club’s finances, causing City to report losses of £3.3 and £3.5 million over the last two financial years.

The club is also now £50 million in debt as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League.

How invested in Stephen Lansdown in Bristol City?

The 70-year-old has publicly admitted that the club is effectively up for sale.

It was first revealed in 2021 that City are seeking external investment in order to raise funds.

But Lansdown went a step further in an interview with the BBC, claiming that he is looking for the “right offer” to sell the club.

The billionaire has invested £240 million into the Robins during his tenure as owner, but has been unable to oversee a promotion to the top flight in that time.

Due to the unsustainable nature of this loss-making business, as well as his older age, he is now looking to find the right buyer to take the club forward.

In the interview with the BBC, it was made clear that he will not just accept any proposal to take over Bristol City but instead will seek what he feels is the right next owner.

That means that, despite his vast wealth, do not expect a big splash of the cash this summer in the transfer market.