Bradford City will be extremely pleased to be in the promotion mix after missing out last season.

Finding themselves just three games away from League One, they will need to overcome Carlisle United if they want to book their place at Wembley, although that won't be an easy assignment.

With Carlisle finishing above Bradford, the latter will be forced to play the second leg away from home, something they wouldn't have wanted considering how advantageous the University of Bradford Stadium home crowd could have been.

They will be hoping to utilise this support to their advantage in the first leg though, with the Bantams able to put the game out of sight in the first leg if they are on top form this Sunday.

Many supporters will just be glad to see Bradford in the play-offs considering they finished just one point above Mansfield Town who missed out by the narrowest of margins, but they need to make the most of this opportunity now they have it.

And they are in a good position to go on and win the play-offs considering the backing that was given to Mark Hughes in the summer.

Although they did cash in on a few players and let quite a few others go for free, Hughes was given the opportunity to make several signings and owner Rupp's backing made that possible.

What have Bradford City's supporters made of Stefan Rupp?

Unfortunately, many supporters haven't seen the latter's reign in West Yorkshire as a success and you can understand why, because a club of Bradford's stature should be competing in a different division.

Others will defend the German - but for as long as the club remains in League Two - Rupp may always be the subject of some criticism.

This criticism is partly why he will be desperate to see his team climb up to the third tier and the Championship before potentially competing for a place in the Premier League, a division where his club will generate a huge amount of revenue.

What is Stefan Rupp's net worth?

Promotion to the top flight would only help to increase his net worth - and it would certainly provide a return on the £5.5m he and Edin Rahic forked out when they bought the club back in 2016.

Reportedly rejecting an offer of around £8.5m for the fourth-tier outfit back in 2021, he certainly doesn't seem to be in need of cash and that would suggest Rupp's net worth is reasonably high.

It would have been understandable if he had accepted that offer considering the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but he is seemingly keen to continue funding the club.

Back in 2020, it was reported by Bristol Live that Rupp and business partner Rahic's (who is no longer at the club) net worth was around £100m.

The same figure was reported back in 2018 which could suggest that their worth is around the same now - but the pandemic may have taken its toll.