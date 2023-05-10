Blackburn Rovers are set to play in the Championship for another year despite engaging in a season-long battle to secure a place in the play-offs.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side produced a superb comeback in their meeting with Millwall earlier this week as they sealed a 4-3 victory at The Den.

Unfortunately for Rovers, Sunderland also secured a win on the final day of the season in their showdown with Preston North End.

As a result of this win, the Black Cats claimed the final spot in the play-offs on goal difference as they ended the term with +13, compared to Blackburn's -2.

Rovers will soon switch their attention to strengthening their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Tomasson will unquestionably need to draft in some fresh faces as Ben Brereton Diaz is set to leave when his contract expires while Sorba Thomas and Tyler Morton will both officially return to their parent-clubs when their loan deals reach a crescendo at the end of May.

The scale of Blackburn's success next season may depend on whether their owners are willing to provide Tomasson with sufficient backing.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the estimated net worth of Blackburn's owners, the V H Group.

When did the V H Group purchase Blackburn Rovers?

The V H Group purchased a 99.9% stake in Blackburn Rovers through holding company Venky's London Ltd in 2010.

This deal was worth £43m.

£23m was spent on shares while the V H Group also took on £20m of the club's debt.

During the V H Group's time in charge of Blackburn, there have been numerous changes in the manager role at Ewood Park.

Tomasson became the eighth individual to fulfil this role on a permanent basis last summer as he was drafted in as a replacement for Tony Mowbray.

What is the estimated net worth of Blackburn Rovers' owners V H Group?

According to the Daily Mirror, the V H Group has an estimated net worth of £1.56 billion.

Despite this wealth, Blackburn's owners have not opted to spend a considerable amount of money on players in comparison to some of the club's Championship rivals.

As per Transfermarkt, the biggest fee spent by Rovers during the V H Group's time in charge of the club came during the 2012/13 season.

Blackburn decided to bolster their attacking options by signing Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town for €10.10m (£8.76m).

During the previous summer transfer window, the V H Group sanctioned the purchase of three players (Dominic Hyam, Sammie Szmodics and Callum Brittain).